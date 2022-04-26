Plenty of work ahead of Kansas Legislature with veto session underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The veto session is underway in Topeka, but it was largely a quiet Monday on the legislative front as Jayhawk fever dominated the Statehouse. Proclamations were given in a show of bipartisan support for the national champion KU basketball team that made its official visit to the state capital.

“Sports transcends some of the partisanship that we have. You guys are blue and red, so are we,” Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said.

In the veto session, there will be several attempts to override Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes on bills including the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports and employment training requirements in order to qualify for food assistance. To overturn the governor’s vetoes, two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate need to vote in support of overriding them. That’s a challenge given the initial votes.

There’s a lot of other work needing finished before lawmakers conclude the 2022 Legislative session. There’s a budget for K-12 education outstanding. The question with that is the funding level special education will receive.

“It effects all children, whether they’re in special (education) or not. We really need to make sure that we are filling up that bucket that is dedicated to special ed,” said SE. Cindy Holsher, D-Overland Park.

The pushes remain for sports betting, medical cannabis and limiting the state’s role in overseeing health-related issue. With the court ruling on congressional redistricting, lawmakers may also have to restart that process, depending on the state Supreme Court.

“It could be done relatively quickly. However, here is the thing. Then, there’s not a lot of time to get a whole lot of input from outside this building,” said House Redistricting Chair Rep. Chris Croft, R-Overland Park.

In the House Monday, Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka, began the effort to move a food sales tax bill out of committee and straight to the floor to have a full debate and vote.

“Let’s let our constituents know we have them in mind,” Gartner said.

Tuesday morning, the House will take up a motion to move the food sales tax bill to the floor.

