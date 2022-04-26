As Salina grows, developers work to provide solutions to housing shortage

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a critical time for the city of Salina and it’s looking for solutions, fast. While the city is growing and adding significantly more than 1,000 jobs over the next few years, there isn’t enough available housing for new residents. It’s a problem some developers are working to solve.

“How do we support our business and industry and give people the opportunity who want to move to Salina to find quality and safe housing?” said Salina Chamber of Commerce President and C.E.O. Eric Brown.

Brown said the situation is already keeping skilled workers from moving to Salina. And employers are looking to add about 1,500 more jobs over the next few years.

“It’s more than anecdotal now when we hear of folks couch surfing with some of their coworkers or living at a hotel for three, five, six months,” he said.

Manufactured homes could be part of the solution. Danny Huehl is leading efforts to build hundreds of them in renovated mobile home parks.

“We think this is a solution to meet the needs of people moving here. This is a quick fix and a good start for somebody,” he said.

A couple of years ago, the city deemed a park uninhabitable which Huehl and his team have rebuilt from the ground up. Now, you can’t recognize the mess that used to be there.

Renovated parks in north Salina, with 30 homes, will soon feel more like neighborhoods or communities with newly paved streets and lighting, fencing and an entrance gate with security. Huehl said the demand is high with people renting out the manufactured homes as soon as his team can finish them.

While the manufactured homes may not be right for everyone, especially those with large families, they’re good fits for certain groups. Community leaders say addressing the housing demand is an important piece in allowing Salina to reach its full potential.

“Salina isn’t the same Salina it was even five years ago,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.