Wichitans encouraged to give up beds Friday for homeless awareness

HumanKind Ministries
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - HumanKind Ministries is encouraging the Wichita community to give up their beds for one night this Friday, April 29. The challenge is part of the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, Sleep Out ICT which, as well as building advocacy for Wichita’s 1,200-plus-person homeless community, has the potential to fund thousands of stays in HumanKind’s three homeless shelters.

“There are approximately 600 homeless Wichitans on any given night, but we know the problem doesn’t stop there,” says HumanKind President/CEO LaTasha St. Arnault. “Each year, we serve between 1,200 and 1,500 individuals and families in our homeless shelters alone.”

HumanKind is encouraging the community to sign up for as little as $25 — the cost to serve one person for one night in one of their homeless shelters — give up their beds and sleep anywhere else for just one night. Each $25 signup represents a client served through a safe place to sleep, a hot meal and access to clean clothes, basic medical care and supportive services to help the homeless off the streets for good.

In previous years, Sleep Out ICT has funded more than 2,500 bed nights in HumanKind’s shelters and HumanKind is hoping to meet or exceed that number this year. There are multiple ways to support Sleep Out ICT, all at SleepOutICT.org:

1. Sign up to take part on Friday, April 29

2. Donate

3. Purchase a Sleep Out ICT T-shirt

Sleep Out ICT will take place this Friday, April 29 and will include a short virtual program streamed at 7pm on Facebook and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

