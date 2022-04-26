The wind is back - storm chances soon to follow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong south winds are shaping up for Wednesday, which will help to push the temperatures up even more for the middle of the week. Increasing winds bring the fire danger up for much of the state, but it will also help to bring in higher humidity which may lead to some scattered storms.

Wednesday morning will have lows in the 40s with south winds around 10-20 mph. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon.

Scattered storms should return to parts of western Kansas Wednesday evening, and those will move east into the night. Severe weather is not expected with any of the activity.

There will be a morning storm chance on Thursday, then some sun in the afternoon for most of Kansas. Although a few storms may pop up in south central Kansas Thursday evening, the risk of severe weather is quite low.

Another low pressure coming through the area Friday will set the stage for a few evening storms in eastern Kansas. The chance for severe storms will be a bit higher by Friday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, not as cold. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Scattered storms late. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 79 AM scattered storms. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for evening storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; windy. Slight chance for evening storms.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 55 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 47 Becoming partly cloudy. Scattered overnight storms.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 52 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Breezy.

