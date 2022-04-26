Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 30.

For many families, visiting Worlds of Fun is a local tradition. In fact, this will be its 49th season!

Like many venues, the pandemic impacted Worlds of Fun. KCTV5′s previous coverage states that it closed for the season after Labor Day weekend in 2020 due to uncertainties related to COVID. Then, some drive-thru COVID testing was done there throughout January of 2021. On May 22, 2021, Worlds of Fun reopened with masks being required and other protocols in place. At that time, Oceans of Fun also reopened after being closed for a year. However, it appears that the park did have to change its hours of operation due to staffing issues in the summer of 2021.

People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Monday, June 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel | AP)

Now, in 2022, Worlds of Fun has shared some information about what people can expect visiting the amusement part after two years of perpetual change.

As far as COVID protocols go, Worlds of Fun says guests are welcome to wear a mask if they’d like to but that masks are not required. There will be no health screenings and people are not required to make reservations in order to visit the amusement park.

People are advised to check the calendar to make sure the park is open on the day they want to visit. According to the calendar, they are not going to be open every day of the week right away.

Worlds of Fun is now cashless, so people will need to bring a debit card or credit card with them to the park. Otherwise, as far as mobile payments, the park accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay.

At least one person in your group should have the mobile app on their phone, Worlds of Fun says. Your season pass can be stored in the app, but it also shows wait times for rides, and provides an interactive map and car finder. With location services turned on, the app will also send you real-time updates.

Season passes are different than daily tickets. Make sure you have the one that suits your needs. Click here for information about daily tickets and here for information about the passes.

If you plan on spending the day at Worlds of Fun, you should know that there are plenty of food options available at the park. Those with special dietary needs can find a list of eateries that can accommodate their restrictions by clicking here. The park does offer dining and drink plans.

To view the complete list of tips to help plan your visit to Worlds of Fun, click here. You can also follow Worlds of Fun on Twitter @worldsoffun (which is useful if inclement weather is possible or forecasted and the park needs to post about closing) or on Facebook.

