Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center.

A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure.

When it was time for Jayla to give birth, she was brought to KSU VHC to ensure the best chance of survival for Jayla and her offspring. When stripes arrived, it became apparent that Jayla mated with a zebra, producing the rare and mythological-sounding zonkey. Its name is Zyla.

Both Zyla and Jayla are doing well at home.

Meet Zyla the zonkey! 🦓 Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. purchased Zyla’s mother, a donkey named Jayla. Jayla...

Posted by Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

