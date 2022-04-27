Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man suspected of killing three people at a Mississippi hotel Wednesday morning is now dead following a two-hour standoff with police, WLOX reported.

A fourth victim who was assaulted during a carjacking has also died.

According to Gulfport police, the suspect was holding a hostage inside the Canal Grocery convenience store. After hours of negotiations, officers tear gassed the building and went in to find the suspect dead. Officials did not identify the suspect or say how he died, only that he was found dead when officers went into the building.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn. Police said three people were killed at the hotel.

A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area. He heard the shots ring out and said he tried to help two of the victims, who he identified as the hotel owner and an employee. The third victim was a guest at the hotel.

The daughter of a hotel employee said the violence started with an argument about money that escalated.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. As for the gunman’s other victim, a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport was shot and is being treated at the hospital.

