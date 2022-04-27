Abortions in Kansas rise; fewer women come from some states

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020. More Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents came into the state to terminate their pregnancies.

A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed that 7,849 abortions were performed in the state last year. That’s 303 more than the 7,546 performed in Kansas in 2020.

The number of abortions performed in Kansas for women from Oklahoma and Texas dropped by nearly 35%. But abortions for Missouri women increased 8%, as did abortions performed for Kansas women.

