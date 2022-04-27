Advertisement

Building You: 160 Driving Academy opens Wichita location

By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you want to obtain a Class A CDL, a school, based out of Illinois, recently opened a Wichita location to train more truck drivers in Kansas.

In December, 160 Driving Academy opened its northwest Wichita location at 8526 West 13th Street North, Suite 160.

Today, they held a grand opening ceremony with members of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The four-week programs begin on Mondays. The first week consists of coursework and the remaining three weeks are devoted to hands-on-training on trucks.

According to the company, the starting salary for their graduates is roughly $48,000.

To apply for a course, students must be at least 18-year-old.

The four-week program costs $4,950. There are carrier sponsorships and government grants available right now.

To register for classes, click here, or to talk to the branch manager in Wichita, call (316) 272-0790.

COMING UP 📺 Check out this week's #BuildingYou #WorkingWednesday story on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. #WorkWithWu #kwch12 160 Driving Academy Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

