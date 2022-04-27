Building You: 160 Driving Academy opens Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you want to obtain a Class A CDL, a school, based out of Illinois, recently opened a Wichita location to train more truck drivers in Kansas.
In December, 160 Driving Academy opened its northwest Wichita location at 8526 West 13th Street North, Suite 160.
Today, they held a grand opening ceremony with members of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The four-week programs begin on Mondays. The first week consists of coursework and the remaining three weeks are devoted to hands-on-training on trucks.
According to the company, the starting salary for their graduates is roughly $48,000.
To apply for a course, students must be at least 18-year-old.
The four-week program costs $4,950. There are carrier sponsorships and government grants available right now.
To register for classes, click here, or to talk to the branch manager in Wichita, call (316) 272-0790.
