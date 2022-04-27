Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As early voting begins this week in Ellis County, so do concerns of election bribery. This stems from an email the Hays school district superintendent allegedly sent to USD 489 staff. In that email, he offers to buy a meal for any school where the whole staff votes on the bond issue and says he hopes that when polls close, he’ll be buying meals for every building.

The bond issue addresses needed improvements to Hays school district buildings.

This leaves many asking if this is considered election bribery. Dr. Michael Smith, a political science professor at Emporia State University with experience in elections and campaigns, said technically, it could be, even if he emails doesn’t specify how people should vote.

He said even it if’s minor, political opponents can bring issues like this up.

Since voting doesn’t close until next month, those promised meals haven’t been bought, but some are taking the perceived bribery concern seriously and have reached out to local officials to investigate.

The Ellis County clerk and election commissioner said multiple people have reached out about this issue, so they asked the office of Kansas Secretary of State Derek Schmidt for guidance.

The county clerk said they were told to refer concerned voters to the Ellis County attorney. That’s been done.

“On Monday, an anonymous tipster reached out to me to say they were in possession of an email they believe demonstrated a violation of an election statute of election bribery. That email was dropped off at courthouse security,” Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson said.

He said he’s alerted the sheriff’s office and would consider this investigation ongoing.

But since no reward for voting has actually been given out, Anderson said a lot of what happens next is unclear.

Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson told Eyewitness News he’d like to address the email on Thursday. Check back to his update to this story.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.