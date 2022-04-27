Advertisement

Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns

Hays Unified School District
Hays Unified School District(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As early voting begins this week in Ellis County, so do concerns of election bribery. This stems from an email the Hays school district superintendent allegedly sent to USD 489 staff. In that email, he offers to buy a meal for any school where the whole staff votes on the bond issue and says he hopes that when polls close, he’ll be buying meals for every building.

The bond issue addresses needed improvements to Hays school district buildings.

This leaves many asking if this is considered election bribery. Dr. Michael Smith, a political science professor at Emporia State University with experience in elections and campaigns, said technically, it could be, even if he emails doesn’t specify how people should vote.

He said even it if’s minor, political opponents can bring issues like this up.

Since voting doesn’t close until next month, those promised meals haven’t been bought, but some are taking the perceived bribery concern seriously and have reached out to local officials to investigate.

The Ellis County clerk and election commissioner said multiple people have reached out about this issue, so they asked the office of Kansas Secretary of State Derek Schmidt for guidance.

The county clerk said they were told to refer concerned voters to the Ellis County attorney. That’s been done.

“On Monday, an anonymous tipster reached out to me to say they were in possession of an email they believe demonstrated a violation of an election statute of election bribery. That email was dropped off at courthouse security,” Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson said.

He said he’s alerted the sheriff’s office and would consider this investigation ongoing.

But since no reward for voting has actually been given out, Anderson said a lot of what happens next is unclear.

Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson told Eyewitness News he’d like to address the email on Thursday. Check back to his update to this story.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W....
Mother, child escape 2-alarm fire in west Wichita
Wichita Heights High School Football Coach Dominick Dingle
Wichita high school football coach weighs in on team prayer issue taken up by Supreme Court

Latest News

A look down the aisle of a grocery store in Wichita, Kan.
Measure to phase out Kansas sales tax on food heads to House
Building You: 160 Driving Academy opens Wichita location
Building You: 160 Driving Academy opens Wichita location
Fr. John Pilcher
Prosecutor won’t bring charges against accused Topeka priest
Shane on fire
Where’s Shane? Learning all about ‘Death by Chocolate’