Fire damages Dusty Trail Inn in Garden City

Firefighters fought a fire at the Dusty Trail Inn in Garden City on Tuesday.
Firefighters fought a fire at the Dusty Trail Inn in Garden City on Tuesday.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that broke out at a hotel in Garden City on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Dusty Trail Inn, 2808 N. Taylor Plaza, around 4:32 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-story window.

Crews entered the building but soon determined the overwhelming heat and smoke and deteriorating structural condition made it unsafe to be inside. They evacuated the building and fought the fire from outside of the structure.

Once the fire was out, crews were able to go back inside and found the second and third floors had collapsed.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

***UPDATE (9:25 P.M.)***The fire is out, and the scene is clear. A formal media release on the incident will be issued...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - KS on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

***UPDATE (9:25 P.M.)***The fire is out, and the scene is clear. A formal media release on the incident will be issued tomorrow (4/27/22) by the GCFD.

First responders are currently at the scene of a structure fire at the Dusty Trail Inn. While Highway 83 and other roads aren’t shut down, please avoid the area to allow crews to safely work and keep the scene under control. In these situations where multiple agencies respond, we’re very appreciative of the camaraderie and working relationship we have with the Garden City Fire Department - KS.

