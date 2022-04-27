Advertisement

Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas legislators were close Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to approving a measure authorizing sports betting and wanted most of the state's revenues from it to go to efforts to lure professional football's Kansas City, Missouri-based Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The Kansas Senate is expected to vote by Wednesday evening on a sports betting bill.

The House approved the measure earlier this month, so the Senate’s approval would send it to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The measure says 80% of the revenues from a 10% tax on bets would go to incentives for professional sports teams to come to Kansas. It could be about $5 million a year.

