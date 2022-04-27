Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The Kansas Senate is expected to vote by Wednesday evening on a sports betting bill.

The House approved the measure earlier this month, so the Senate’s approval would send it to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The measure says 80% of the revenues from a 10% tax on bets would go to incentives for professional sports teams to come to Kansas. It could be about $5 million a year.

