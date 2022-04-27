KHP vehicle hit on I-70, trooper not seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle suffered extensive damage, but the trooper was not seriously injured in a crash that happened during a truck inspection on Interstate 70, near Ellis.

KHP Trooper Tod HIleman shared photos of the crashed patrol vehicle on his professional Facebook page. Hileman said Trooper Shawn Summers was performing the truck inspection when another commercial vehicle failed to move left for him and hit the patrol car.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured, this could have easily been much worse!” Hileman wrote.

HIleman, (Trooper Tod) added a reminder that “Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi-lane highway.”

“We are out every day trying our best to make sure Kansas roads are safer for everyone to ravel on, please give us room to do this!” Hileman wrote.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.