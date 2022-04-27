Measure to phase out Kansas sales tax on food heads to House

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A measure to phase out the state’s sales tax on food is on the way to the House. This comes after the Kansas Senate on Wednesday afternoon unanimously voted in favor of the plan that gradually reduces the state’s food sales tax, dropping it to zero in January of 2025.. If passed, the bill would lower Kansas’ sales tax on food from its current level of 6.5 percent down to 4 percent next January and down to 2 percent in January of 2024 before being eliminated the following year.

Wednesday’s comes after the House rejected a separate plan that would have completely cut the food sales tax at once.

In response to the Senate’s action taken Wednesday, Kansas Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt issued the following statement.

“Today the Kansas Senate took a great step forward for working Kansans by voting unanimously to phase out the state sales tax on groceries. In this time of raging inflation, this tax relief will bring much-needed help to so many Kansans throughout our state. As I have said time and again since calling last fall for grocery-tax relief, this was the year for the Legislature to reduce or eliminate the grocery tax, and I commend all who have worked diligently to reach this compromise. When this becomes law, Kansas will no longer have among the nation’s highest tax on groceries but rather among the lowest. After repeated false starts in years past, now is the time to finally get this done, and I urge the House of Representatives to pass this as well before adjourning this week.”

