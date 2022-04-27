Advertisement

Prosecutor won’t bring charges against accused Topeka priest

Fr. John Pilcher
Fr. John Pilcher(Materdeiparish.org)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. - A Catholic priest in Topeka suspended from his public duties after being accused of sexually abusing a minor will not face criminal charges in the case.

The Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay decided not to file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher after reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last September that it had suspended Pilcher, of Mater Dei parish, but said Pilcher denies the allegation and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The archdiocese says it will continue with evaluating Pilcher’s status as a priest.

