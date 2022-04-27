Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s weekly sirens testing will sound a little bit different next week.

On Monday, May 2, at noon, emergency management will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita, by conducting testing the sirens in “attack mode.”

The county normally tests the “alert mode” for tornado sirens. The alert mode is a steady tone used for a tornado warning. The attack mode is a classic rise and fall sound used for air attack warnings in times of war. The test will last for approximately 3-5 minutes to determine if any maintenance is needed in any of these areas.

The county will deploy teams to various siren sights to report back if a siren is working properly.

The last time the “attack mode” was tested on the sirens was in 2015, and prior to that in 2009.

The attack mode function in the outdoor warning system is one that’s not used often, but it has to be tested to make sure no maintenance is needed.

