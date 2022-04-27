Advertisement

Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s weekly sirens testing will sound a little bit different next week.

On Monday, May 2, at noon, emergency management will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita, by conducting testing the sirens in “attack mode.”

The county normally tests the “alert mode” for tornado sirens. The alert mode is a steady tone used for a tornado warning. The attack mode is a classic rise and fall sound used for air attack warnings in times of war. The test will last for approximately 3-5 minutes to determine if any maintenance is needed in any of these areas.

The county will deploy teams to various siren sights to report back if a siren is working properly.

The last time the “attack mode” was tested on the sirens was in 2015, and prior to that in 2009.

The attack mode function in the outdoor warning system is one that’s not used often, but it has to be tested to make sure no maintenance is needed.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

SNAP Benefits
Legislative override solidifies SNAP work requirement in Kansas
money generic
Rent prices going up in Wichita
Robinson Middle School holds poetry event for girls to express themselves.
Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest
Detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Vanzandt on charges related to the unlawful...
Pratt police arrest man for child sex crimes
GOP ties boost in Kansas school funding to ‘open enrollment’