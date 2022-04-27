Advertisement

Storm chances Thursday and Friday

Isolated storms Thursday with higher chance Friday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storms will be possible over portions of Kansas for the remainder of the workweek as warm weather continues.

Storms over portions of western Kansas this evening will push east into central Kansas tonight. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Activity should begin to weaken as it moves into central Kansas, but more areas of showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Thursday mainly over eastern Kansas. Any additional storms that develop during the afternoon could produce hail and gusty winds.

Warm weather will continue with afternoon highs near 80 for most of the state with mid 80s over southwest Kansas. South winds will remain gusty over eastern Kansas.

More widespread storm activity will be possible Friday evening and into the early overnight hours over central and eastern Kansas. These storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds as they move east.

Outside of the storm threat, high fire danger is expected over portions of central and western Kansas with low relative humidity and gusty winds.

Storm chances will end over the weekend as temperatures turn cooler behind a cold front. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible late. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 62

Fri: High: 86 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 52 Scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 49 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Scattered showers and storms.

