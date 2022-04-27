Where’s Shane? Learning all about ‘Death by Chocolate’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place will host the 16th annual Death By Chocolate event on Saturday.

This year’s team is “Superheroes vs Villains,” and you can expect special guest appearances from the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

General Admission ($125) includes unlimited food and beverage and access to all experiences. VIP guests ($250) receive one hour of early access, VIP parking, two VIP Lounges and specialty cocktails. Best of all, you will be helping support the STEM education programs of Exploration Place.

Event is 21+. Attire is cocktail or themed costume.

Find more details at https://exploration.org/full-events/death-by-chocolate/

