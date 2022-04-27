Advertisement

Wichita firefighter battles blaze at parents’ home

A Wichita on-duty firefighter helped fight a fire at his parents' home Wednesday morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from Wichita, Valley Center and Sedgwick County worked a fire that involved family members Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the house fire around 4:54 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters knocked down the main body of fire from the exterior while protecting the exposures, but the fire had already destroyed the home.

The Wichita Fire Department said the home belonged to the parents of an on-duty Wichita firefighter. They made it out of the fire unharmed.

An investigator from the Sedgwick County Fire Department was requested to investigate the fire. The estimated dollar loss and cause are unknown at this time.

Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

