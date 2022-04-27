Advertisement

Windy and warmer today

Up next, showers and storms
storm outlook
storm outlook(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is noticeably milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s or twenty degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. Expect afternoon highs in the lower 80s with a much stronger wind from the south.

A batch of showers and storms is expected to form over southwest Kansas this evening and then move east tonight into Thursday morning. While some strong storms with gusty wind and small hail are possible, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Another round of storms is possible Thursday evening (over south central Kansas) and like the activity earlier in the day, some storms may turn strong and one or two could produce severe weather.

A more potent storm system will move through the state Friday afternoon into the night raising the risk of severe weather. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Storms early and again in the evening. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 79.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy with evening storms.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 77. Decreasing clouds, continued windy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 77. Increasing clouds, breezy; storm chances late.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
Body recovered from Winfield Lake
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W....
Mother, child escape 2-alarm fire in west Wichita
Wichita Heights High School Football Coach Dominick Dingle
Wichita high school football coach weighs in on team prayer issue taken up by Supreme Court

Latest News

More wind on the way Wednesday
The wind is back - storm chances soon to follow
Fire danger this week.
Chilly morning turns to warm afternoon
A warming trend returns soon
Areas of frost before a warming trend
Temperatures trending upward.
Monday morning has a March feel