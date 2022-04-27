Windy and warmer today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is noticeably milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s or twenty degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. Expect afternoon highs in the lower 80s with a much stronger wind from the south.

A batch of showers and storms is expected to form over southwest Kansas this evening and then move east tonight into Thursday morning. While some strong storms with gusty wind and small hail are possible, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Another round of storms is possible Thursday evening (over south central Kansas) and like the activity earlier in the day, some storms may turn strong and one or two could produce severe weather.

A more potent storm system will move through the state Friday afternoon into the night raising the risk of severe weather. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Storms early and again in the evening. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 79.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy with evening storms.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 77. Decreasing clouds, continued windy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 77. Increasing clouds, breezy; storm chances late.

