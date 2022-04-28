Board of Regents suggests additional math unit in order to graduate from Kansas high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents has suggested high schoolers take one more unit of math in order to graduate, as well as a computer science course.

On Thursday, April 28, members of the Kansas Board of Regents say they approved six recommendations to the Kansas State Department of Education and adopted a resolution to send the requirements to the KSDE’s high school graduation requirements task force.

“The Regents are eager to work with the Kansas State Board of Education to help students prepare for education beyond high school,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “Together our two boards can help students chart a successful path from high school graduation through postsecondary to their chosen careers and earn family-sustaining wages. Our collaboration will ensure that Kansans prosper and that our state has a robust talent pipeline.”

The Board has recommended that four units of math be required for high school graduation. Members said math skills are critical for higher education preparation and success in the workforce. Previously, only three units of math were required in the state to graduate.

The Board has also recommended that four units of English be required for high school graduation, however, the 2019 requirements indicate four units of English language arts were already required.

Members of the board said they have recommended that high schools require students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid in order to graduate. They said schools should use this requirement to educate students on the opportunities in higher education and the financial support available.

The Board has also strongly recommended high schools work with it, as well as universities, community colleges and technical colleges to “aggressively” expand concurrent enrollment. It said this will provide chances for high school students to take college-level courses and earn college credit while still in high school.

As technology becomes increasingly prevalent in daily lives, the Board said it recommended high school students be required to take a computer science course. It said to do this, colleges and universities will work with the KSDE to support efforts to expand computer science offerings for high school students.

Lastly, the Board has recommended high schools partner with it, as well as universities, community colleges and technical colleges to find ways to use the Individual Plan of Study to include postsecondary education academic advising and FAFSA support.

