Advertisement

Chance for strong/severe storms on Thursday

Storm outlook this week.
Storm outlook this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have exited the area and the day ahead looks quiet. However, additional showers and storms are possible after 4 p.m. lasting into the night.

While widespread severe weather is not expected this evening, some storms may be strong to severe producing quarter size hail, wind gusts to 60 mph, and brief, heavy rainfall.

The weather story Friday will be wind and warmth. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will be accompanied by south winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40. Red flag warnings are possible in southwest Kansas where humidity will be much lower.

A more potent storm system will move through the state Friday evening into the night raising the risk of severe weather. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; storms likely late. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 73. Decreasing clouds, continued windy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Morning rain/thunder; mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 74. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 77. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

The daughter of KHP Trooper Shawn Summers shared photos and an urgent message to drivers after...
‘I almost lost my dad today:’ KHP trooper’s daughter reacts to crash along I-70
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Evergy warns of scam involving false refund offer to steal information
fentanyl
Push for awareness comes as prevalence of fentanyl swells in Sedgwick County, across Kansas
Academy Arts District in Maize
Work soon to begin on Academy Arts District in Maize