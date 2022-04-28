Chance for strong/severe storms on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have exited the area and the day ahead looks quiet. However, additional showers and storms are possible after 4 p.m. lasting into the night.

While widespread severe weather is not expected this evening, some storms may be strong to severe producing quarter size hail, wind gusts to 60 mph, and brief, heavy rainfall.

The weather story Friday will be wind and warmth. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will be accompanied by south winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40. Red flag warnings are possible in southwest Kansas where humidity will be much lower.

A more potent storm system will move through the state Friday evening into the night raising the risk of severe weather. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; storms likely late. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 73. Decreasing clouds, continued windy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Morning rain/thunder; mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 74. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 77. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.