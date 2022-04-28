Does It Work? Drill Brush

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of us have been there before when trying to clean certain areas of our homes. Whether you use a scrub or sponge or even just your hands, you’re spending a lot of time and not making much progress.

The makers of the Drill Brush promise their product can turn a power tool into an easy-to-use cleaning utensil.

As a general contractor, Ed Nelson is familiar with a power drill, but he’s never seen an attachment designed to make cleaning easier. Does the Drill Brush deliver on what’s promised? We enlisted Nelson’s help to put it to the test.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.