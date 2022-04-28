Advertisement

Does It Work? Drill Brush

Testing the Drill Brush for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of us have been there before when trying to clean certain areas of our homes. Whether you use a scrub or sponge or even just your hands, you’re spending a lot of time and not making much progress.

The makers of the Drill Brush promise their product can turn a power tool into an easy-to-use cleaning utensil.

As a general contractor, Ed Nelson is familiar with a power drill, but he’s never seen an attachment designed to make cleaning easier. Does the Drill Brush deliver on what’s promised? We enlisted Nelson’s help to put it to the test.

