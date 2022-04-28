Advertisement

Evergy warns of scam involving false refund offer to steal information

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy issued a warning for its customers of scammers trying a new tactic to steal information. The latest attempt comes with an offer to return money instead of a threat that their target owes money. The objective is the same: taking advantage of people to steal from them.

Evergy said callers, fraudulently claiming to represent the company are telling customers they’ve been overcharged on the electric bill and are owed a credit. Scammers making these calls ask for credit card information to apply the refunds.

“These calls are not from Evergy. Customers may verify an individual is from Evergy by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information,” the company advised.

Evergy said in most scam cases, the caller claims to be a customer service representative with the company to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information by telling the customer a check bounced and they have a past-due bill.

“Impostors will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment,” the company warned. “Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W....
Mother, child escape 2-alarm fire in west Wichita
Wichita Heights High School Football Coach Dominick Dingle
Wichita high school football coach weighs in on team prayer issue taken up by Supreme Court

Latest News

fentanyl
Push for awareness comes as prevalence of fentanyl swells in Sedgwick County, across Kansas
Academy Arts District in Maize
Work soon to begin on Academy Arts District in Maize
Hays Unified School District
Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns
A look down the aisle of a grocery store in Wichita, Kan.
Measure to phase out Kansas sales tax on food heads to House