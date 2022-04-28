Evergy warns of scam involving false refund offer to steal information

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy issued a warning for its customers of scammers trying a new tactic to steal information. The latest attempt comes with an offer to return money instead of a threat that their target owes money. The objective is the same: taking advantage of people to steal from them.

Evergy said callers, fraudulently claiming to represent the company are telling customers they’ve been overcharged on the electric bill and are owed a credit. Scammers making these calls ask for credit card information to apply the refunds.

“These calls are not from Evergy. Customers may verify an individual is from Evergy by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information,” the company advised.

Evergy said in most scam cases, the caller claims to be a customer service representative with the company to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information by telling the customer a check bounced and they have a past-due bill.

“Impostors will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment,” the company warned. “Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.”

