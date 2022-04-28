Advertisement

Haven gas plant explosion cause officially ‘undetermined’

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - The cause of an explosion and fire at Haven Midstream Gas Plant in Haven in mid-April has been officially declared undetermined.

The Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal investigated the April 14 event along with the ATF due to the hazardous materials involved.

No foul play is expected, according to the state office. The explosion left two people with minor injuries.

