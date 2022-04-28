Haven gas plant explosion cause officially ‘undetermined’

HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - The cause of an explosion and fire at Haven Midstream Gas Plant in Haven in mid-April has been officially declared undetermined.

The Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal investigated the April 14 event along with the ATF due to the hazardous materials involved.

No foul play is expected, according to the state office. The explosion left two people with minor injuries.

