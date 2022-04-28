Advertisement

‘I almost lost my dad today:’ KHP trooper’s daughter reacts to crash along I-70

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Summers escaped serious injury Tuesday when a vehicle struck his stopped patrol car along Interstate 70 in Ellis County.
By Anna Auld
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Summers escaped serious injury Tuesday when a vehicle struck his stopped patrol car along Interstate 70 in Ellis County. The KHP said the crash happened during a truck inspection and described what happened as a situation that could have been much worse. Summers’ patrol vehicle suffered extensive damage, but the trooper’s injuries were minor, the KHP said. The trooper received treatment at a nearby hospital.

After what happened along the interstate Tuesday, Stanna Summers is thankful to have her dad next to her.

“I saw my dad in an ER bed, which was hard to see him in that condition. And I just ran and hugged him and cried into his arms,” Stanna said.

To avoid the vehicle that hit his stopped patrol car, Trooper Summers jumped into the cab of the semi he was inspecting after pulling it over on I-70.

“When you are on your way to the hospital knowing your dad is there after an accident, your mind is going a million miles a minute, you are trying to prepare yourself for the best and the worst and you really don’t know what to expect,” Stanna said.

So, she posted to social media, reminding drivers to move over any time they see an emergency vehicle.

“So people would realize how much of a problem this actually is,” Stanna said.

She pointed out cars can be replaced, but you can’t replace a father or husband or brother.

“It is a blessing to have my dad here,” Stanna wrote in a post on her Facebook page featuring a photo of her with her father and images of the wrecked patrol car.

