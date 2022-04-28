Advertisement

Kansas House passes sports betting bill

Sports Gambling
Sports Gambling(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a 73-49 vote, the Kansas House on Thursday passed a sports betting bill. The bill now goes to the Senate which is expected to take it up later Thursday night.

This is the version of the legislation where most of the revenue from sports betting would go toward attracting a professional sports team to the state.

Recently, there’s been discussion concerning interest in Kansas trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs to mov a little west, from the Missouri side to the Kansas side.

