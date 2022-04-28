Advertisement

Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:15 p.m. Governor Kelly’s veto on the bill that would ban transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports at the scholastic and club levels was sustained by the House in an 81-41 vote.

The Kansas House of Representatives, in a 72-50 vote Thursday afternoon, sustained Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of SB 58, the “Parents Bill of Rights.”

The Kansas Senate voted this week to override the governor’s veto. The bill sought more transparency from teachers and enabled parents to review and object to curriculum or other material available at school. It also would have given parents access to records schools keep on their children.

Supporters of the bill said it puts into state law 12 rights parents have over their children’s education and care. Opponents, including education groups, said the bill is unnecessary and there are other ways for parents to address concerns without a law.

The House was also voting Thursday on the override of Gov. Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s sports. The Senate overrode that veto in a 28-10 vote this week.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Latest News

Hays Unified School District
Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns
The Democratic Party said the text messages recruiting candidates for local office are...
Kansas Democrats using text messages to recruit candidates for local offices
FILE
Governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities in Kansas
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Bill to ban sanctuary cities passes Kansas Legislature, heads to Gov.’s desk