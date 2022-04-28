Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:15 p.m. Governor Kelly’s veto on the bill that would ban transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports at the scholastic and club levels was sustained by the House in an 81-41 vote.

The Kansas House of Representatives, in a 72-50 vote Thursday afternoon, sustained Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of SB 58, the “Parents Bill of Rights.”

The Kansas Senate voted this week to override the governor’s veto. The bill sought more transparency from teachers and enabled parents to review and object to curriculum or other material available at school. It also would have given parents access to records schools keep on their children.

Supporters of the bill said it puts into state law 12 rights parents have over their children’s education and care. Opponents, including education groups, said the bill is unnecessary and there are other ways for parents to address concerns without a law.

The House was also voting Thursday on the override of Gov. Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s sports. The Senate overrode that veto in a 28-10 vote this week.

