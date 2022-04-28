Advertisement

Plane crashes in Hamilton County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a small plane crash in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. mountain standard time, just north of Syracuse at the Hamilton County Airport.

One person on the aircraft was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

