Plane crashes in Hamilton County

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a small plane crash in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. mountain standard time, just north of Syracuse at the Hamilton County Airport.

One person on the aircraft was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

