Sedgwick County Tag Offices procedure changing today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Thursday the Sedgwick County Tag Offices will devote the last three days of each month to handling renewals, refunds, 60-day permits and temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates.

By prioritizing these services, staff hopes to expedite service and shorten wait times for customers. In turn, title work will be done on a more limited basis on these final days of each month. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and have title work processed earlier in the month. The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.