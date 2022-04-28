Advertisement

Sedgwick County Tag Offices procedure changing today

Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations for vehicle transfers from other states to Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Thursday the Sedgwick County Tag Offices will devote the last three days of each month to handling renewals, refunds, 60-day permits and temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates.

By prioritizing these services, staff hopes to expedite service and shorten wait times for customers. In turn, title work will be done on a more limited basis on these final days of each month. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and have title work processed earlier in the month. The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.

