Advertisement

Southwest Kansas man convicted of 3-year-old’s murder

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULYSSES, Kan. (WIBW) - A southwest Kansas man has been convicted of the murder of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III after the child had been physically abused.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, April 28, Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 31, of Ulysses was convicted of the 2019 murder of a child.

AG Schmidt said Arredondo was convicted in Grant County District Court after a bench trial before Judge Clinton Peterson. He was found guilty of one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of child abuse.

Arredondo was arrested in February 2020 for the murder of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III following a year-long investigation into the child’s death.

On Feb. 26, 2019, court records indicate Valenzuela was reported unresponsive and died the next day at a Denver hospital.

Arredondo had been involved with Valenzuela’s mother in a romantic relationship.

Schmidt said Valenzuela had been physically abused by Arredondo.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Latest News

Sports Gambling
Kansas House passes sports betting bill
The Cowley County Fire District IV shared photos of students from the Udall Middle and High...
Udall students wash fire trucks used in grass fires
Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
2 juveniles identified in Kansas college water cooler tampering incident
COVID-19 vaccination sign in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County ending mass COVID testing, vaccine clinic