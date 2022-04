UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - Cowley County Fire District IV thanked the Udall Middle and High School students for their good deed on Thursday.

The fire district said the students used their community service day to clean up trucks after grass fire season and paint the storage container.

“We appreciate the help!”

The Udall Middle and High Schools are having a community service day. Two groups are working on cleaning up trucks after grass fire season and painting our storage container. We appreciate the help! Posted by Cowley County Fire District IV on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.