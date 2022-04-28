Advertisement

Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Friday

Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two possible
Severe weather outlook Friday.
Severe weather outlook Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms on Friday could be severe during the evening across portions of northern and eastern Kansas.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Isolated hail cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

More warm weather is on the way Friday with high temperatures expected to reach the 80s for most of the state with gusty winds.

The next round of storms will begin to develop Friday afternoon with a few isolated storms initially developing over northern Kansas. A few more storms could develop along and east of I-135 during the evening.

Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado or two through the evening.

After sunset, storms will develop into a line that will move through eastern Kansas with the threat transitioning mainly to damaging wind gusts.

We will dry out for the weekend and turn cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. The winds will be gusty on Saturday, but they will turn lighter on Sunday as highs remain in the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; a few evening storms. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Scattered PM storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Sat: High: 76  Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 75  Low: 46  Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 72  Low: 54  AM and PM storms expected.

Tue: High: 74  Low: 44  Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 71  Low: 50  Increasing clouds; scattered PM storms.

Thu: High: 70  Low: 54  AM storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Latest News

Storm outlook this week.
Chance for strong/severe storms on Thursday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Storm chances Thursday and Friday
storm outlook
Windy and warmer today
More wind on the way Wednesday
The wind is back - storm chances soon to follow