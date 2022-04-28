Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms on Friday could be severe during the evening across portions of northern and eastern Kansas.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Isolated hail cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

More warm weather is on the way Friday with high temperatures expected to reach the 80s for most of the state with gusty winds.

The next round of storms will begin to develop Friday afternoon with a few isolated storms initially developing over northern Kansas. A few more storms could develop along and east of I-135 during the evening.

Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado or two through the evening.

After sunset, storms will develop into a line that will move through eastern Kansas with the threat transitioning mainly to damaging wind gusts.

We will dry out for the weekend and turn cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. The winds will be gusty on Saturday, but they will turn lighter on Sunday as highs remain in the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; a few evening storms. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Scattered PM storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Sat: High: 76 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 46 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 54 AM and PM storms expected.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; scattered PM storms.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 54 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.