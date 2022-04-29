Advertisement

Chiefs draft Purdue defensive end with second pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (5) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame...
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (5) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs added more defense with their second pick of this year’s NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.

Karlaftis, who was #10 on PFF’s draft board, was a 2021 First Team All-American.

He played 27 games in his career and earned All-Big Ten honors following all three of his seasons in west Lafayette.

Here’s a look at his highlight film from 2021:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Wichita and Sedgwick County fire crews repond to a house fire near 55th Street South and Seneca.
Pets rescued, home heavily damaged in S. Wichita fire
Jasmine Guy with Robinson MS students
Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest
Wichita rental property
Home prices and rental costs soaring
View down the aisle of a grocery store in Kansas.
Bill phasing out food sales tax in Kansas headed for governor’s desk
SNAP Benefits
Legislative override solidifies SNAP work requirement in Kansas