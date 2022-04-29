Advertisement

Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton now says she’s ready to accept a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if she’s inducted.

In a Friday interview with NPR, Parton said she would “gracefully” accept the induction.

The singer was nominated for a Hall of Fame spot earlier this year, but she asked that her name be withdrawn in March.

She said she felt she would be taking it away from a rock artist who deserved it more.

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation declined to take Parton out of the running.

Her name still appeared on the ballot sent to voters, alongside other nominees including A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Now Parton says if fans vote her in, she will “just say thanks” and accept the spot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

One Family loses everything in the Tornado.
Family finds cherished memory in rubble of their home
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine