Evening severe threat continues in Kansas

Large hail, high winds, and a tornado possible
Tornado watches continue in Kansas
Tornado watches continue in Kansas(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Highest chance for severe weather will continue up until midnight before a cold front sweeps the severe weather on to the east. Until then, very large hail, high winds, and a tornado remain possible. The chances exist over northern Kansas and areas east of I-135.

In the overnight, as the winds turn back to the west/northwest, it will be cooling down. Lows early Saturday will be down 40s and 50s with some clouds lingering over northern Kansas. Very strong winds will be expected for much of the state Saturday afternoon. Gusts of 40-55 mph will remain over the state through late afternoon. Highs will be a mix of 60s and 70s.

The wind goes down Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

Mild weather is expected Sunday with highs in the 70s and clouds moving in during the afternoon.

Next week has good chances for rain and storms and for most of the state. Monday, look for showers and storms to develop throughout the day and track to the east. If there are going to be severe storms, it would be primarily be in south central Kansas. Dry weather prevails Tuesday before another round of widespread rain chances hits Wednesday evening into Thursday. Most of the area could get an inch+ of rain before all is said and done.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, cooler Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 56 Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy

Tue: High: 68 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 49 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 54 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 51 Decreasing clouds.

