Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S....
FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshals at the start of her trial, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. A judge has declined to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday, April 1, 2022, refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein abuse several teenage girls.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A trial judge has concluded there was enough evidence to convict Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking, but she also gave Maxwell a legal victory by concluding that three conspiracy counts charged the same crime.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan issued a written ruling Friday in response to a request by Maxwell’s lawyers to reject a December jury verdict.

Nathan found the jury’s guilty verdicts were readily supported by extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence at trial.

The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

