Legislative override solidifies SNAP work requirement in Kansas
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate on Thursday night put forth enough votes to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill imposing work requirements for many Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries in the state.
The Senate override followed the House’s override earlier in the day.
The bill requires able-bodied adults without dependents to undergo career training if they work less than 30 hours per week to qualify for assistance.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.