Legislative override solidifies SNAP work requirement in Kansas

SNAP Benefits
SNAP Benefits(MGN, Pixabay, DoD, pxhere)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate on Thursday night put forth enough votes to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill imposing work requirements for many Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries in the state.

The Senate override followed the House’s override earlier in the day.

The bill requires able-bodied adults without dependents to undergo career training if they work less than 30 hours per week to qualify for assistance.

