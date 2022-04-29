Advertisement

Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.(WDJT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

One Family loses everything in the Tornado.
Family finds cherished memory in rubble of their home
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine