Meet the newest Chief: Trent McDuffie

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs made a draft pick earlier than most expected on Thursday.

They traded up with the New England Patriots and selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick of the NFL Draft.

McDuffie was projected as a first-round pick. Pro Football Focus had him #11 on their draft board.

He received numerous honors during his time at Washington:

2021 All-Pac-12 First Team

2021 Preseason Third-Team All-America

2021 Preseason Fourth-Team All-America

2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

2021 Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

2021 Nagurski Award Preseason Watch List

2021 Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

2020 All-Pac-12 Second Team

Trent McDuffie is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 103 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/pQdk1fUXXF #RAS pic.twitter.com/oN7jpR4YxZ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2022

Here is a look at his combine numbers:

40-Yard Dash: 4.44

Bench Press: 15

Broad Jump: 10′ 8″

Vertical Jump: 38.5″

McDuffie allowed just one reception of more than 20 yards last season for Washington, and he did not allow a touchdown catch in his past two seasons with the Huskies.

He also has the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside, and he fills a big need for the Kansas City defense after it lost Ward to the 49ers in free agency.

Here are highlights of McDuffie:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.