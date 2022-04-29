Advertisement

Newton man killed in Franklin County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton man died form his injuries in an early-Thursday-morning crash on US Highway 59, in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man killed as 31-year-old Bryce Jacob Crump.

In the crash, reported at 4:43 a.m., the KHP said a 2012 Mazda was traveling north on Highway 59 as Crump’s 2010 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on the highway. The Mazda, driven by an 18-year-old man from Garnett, crossed the center line, entering the southbound lanes, the KHP said. Traveling on the wrong side, the Mazda hit the Tacoma.

Crump died at the scene and the Mazda’s driver was seriously injured in the crash, the KHP’s report showed.

