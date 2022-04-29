Pets rescued, home heavily damaged in S. Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A joint response from firefighters with the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County battled a house fire Thursday night near 55th Street South and Seneca.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Doug Winter said fire conditions were “fairly significant” when the first crews arrived. During a search of the home as crews fought to contain the blaze, Winter said they found a couple animals and were able to get them out of the home. No people were home when crews responded to the fire, reported about 9 p.m.

After crews gained the upper hand and then managed to put the fire out, Winter said the home is unlivable. As of late Thursday night, the early stages of the investigation into how the fire started were underway.

