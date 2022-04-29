Advertisement

Pets rescued, home heavily damaged in S. Wichita fire

Wichita and Sedgwick County fire crews repond to a house fire near 55th Street South and Seneca.
Wichita and Sedgwick County fire crews repond to a house fire near 55th Street South and Seneca.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A joint response from firefighters with the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County battled a house fire Thursday night near 55th Street South and Seneca.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Doug Winter said fire conditions were “fairly significant” when the first crews arrived. During a search of the home as crews fought to contain the blaze, Winter said they found a couple animals and were able to get them out of the home. No people were home when crews responded to the fire, reported about 9 p.m.

After crews gained the upper hand and then managed to put the fire out, Winter said the home is unlivable. As of late Thursday night, the early stages of the investigation into how the fire started were underway.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Jasmine Guy with Robinson MS students
Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest
Wichita rental property
Home prices and rental costs soaring
View down the aisle of a grocery store in Kansas.
Bill phasing out food sales tax in Kansas headed for governor’s desk
SNAP Benefits
Legislative override solidifies SNAP work requirement in Kansas