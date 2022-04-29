Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Being in middle school can be especially difficult for girls. Robinson Middle School gave their sixth-grade girls the auditorium stage to talk about navigating being a teenage girl.

Actress, director, singer, and dancer Jasmine guy was the special guest speaker at Thursday’s events. She said she remembers how hard this age can be and that finding an outlet isn’t always easy.

“I think this program is so important for this age group, in particular, to start building them up, you know, because just by their work today, you can hear all the anxieties that they live with all the stress, and you have a long way to go,” said Guy. “The work we’ve done when we were young wasn’t inspiring young girls, you know, showing them images they hadn’t seen before and did necessarily grow up with.”

Teacher and ‘Girls UNITED! sponsor Jen Pillich said she’s seen her students thrive because of this program.

“We talk about different ways in which girls can survive through these times. Many girls experience anxiety, and many young girls experience depression, so having each other’s backs and being able to hear each other’s poems shows them it’s ok to be vulnerable,” Pillich said.

Pillich said middle school is a time for change and growth, and she hopes events like this will help young girls feel more courageous.

“I want them to do great things and have the next J.K. Rowling, Tony Morrison, or Alice Walker. If we have the next Jasmine Guy out of this group, I think we did a great thing,” said Pillich.

She said she can’t wait to do this again next year because seeing these girls become more confident is the goal of these events.

“The idea that they created and embraced the sisterhood is the part that I’m so thrilled about,” Pillich said.

