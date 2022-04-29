Advertisement

Pratt police arrest man for child sex crimes

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Vanzandt on charges related to the unlawful possession of child pornography and the aggravated trafficking of child pornography through the internet.(Pratt)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Pratt man for child sex crimes. The police department on Thursday said detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Vanzandt on charges related to the unlawful possession of child pornography and the aggravated trafficking of child pornography through the internet.

Pratt police said Vanzandt’s arrest followed an investigation the department conducted with the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Multiple search warrants were executed because of the investigation and resulted in the seizure of computer equipment and documentation,” Pratt police said.

