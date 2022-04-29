Advertisement

Rent prices going up in Wichita

By Anna Auld
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As you might have noticed, your rent likely increased. A new report found the national average rental price jumped 20-percent over two years. It’s due to inflation and a tight housing marking pushing more people to rent. It’s creating unaffordable situations for many.

“It’s just a tough market,” said Monica Miller with Coldwell Banker.

She says those looking into buying their first home are finding out the demand has pushed prices even higher.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand, just like homes for sale, there are a lot of people that can’t find a new home and end up turning to rentals.”

While this whole situation is not ideal, Miller does have some advice.

“Take care of your credit, that’s number one and save some money.”

