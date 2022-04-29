Advertisement

Sedgwick County set to work on multiple bridge repairs

Bridge damage
Bridge damage(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Some drivers had a bumpy ride Thursday night on the 47th street bridge near Hydraulic. One of the bridge’s expansion plates somehow came loose, leaving debris and causing a traffic hazard.

After some calls to 911, the county was able to temporarily patch it up and says it’s safe now, but there will eventually be a permanent repair.

It’s not the only bridge set to get permanent repairs in the future. The 63rd street bridge will also soon get repairs. The county says after an inspection, it found some structural concerns leading to the closure of some of the outside lanes. Repairs are set to start in September.

The county says it maintains more than 600 bridges and they are inspected about every two years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
Friday Live Blog: No fatalities, only minor injuries reported in devastating Andover tornado
A tornado damaged hundreds of building after popping up in Sedgwick County and ripping into...
PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Memorial Candla
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas
Saturday morning, the severity of Friday evening's tornado in Andover, Kan. was realized.
Saturday Live Blog: Andover tornado rated EF-3, fire chief says ‘absolutely a miracle’ nobody was killed

Latest News

One Family loses everything in the Tornado.
Family finds cherished memory in rubble of their home
Deadly Crash Graphic
One killed, one critically injured in separate late-Saturday crashes
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Community providing food, water for families, workers, first responders in Andover
Andover Public Schools
Damaged Andover elementary school closed for remainder of school year
Taylor Train isn't sure what comes next, but he’s thankful for those who have helped him after...
Andover man thankful for community after tornado