Sedgwick County set to work on multiple bridge repairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Some drivers had a bumpy ride Thursday night on the 47th street bridge near Hydraulic. One of the bridge’s expansion plates somehow came loose, leaving debris and causing a traffic hazard.

After some calls to 911, the county was able to temporarily patch it up and says it’s safe now, but there will eventually be a permanent repair.

It’s not the only bridge set to get permanent repairs in the future. The 63rd street bridge will also soon get repairs. The county says after an inspection, it found some structural concerns leading to the closure of some of the outside lanes. Repairs are set to start in September.

The county says it maintains more than 600 bridges and they are inspected about every two years.

