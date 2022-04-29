Advertisement

Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ on tornado sirens Monday

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With severe weather season upon us, the Sedgwick County Emergency Management checks every Monday to make sure the tornado sirens are working. But during a weekly test this Monday, what’s heard will sound a bit different.

The emergency management will sound the “air raid attack tone” on Monday, May 2, if there is no threat of severe weather.

The test will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the very first air raid siren test in Wichita, which occurred in the last week of April 1952. The tone dates back to the Cold War era when the tone warned of air raids.

Jonathan Marr, the deputy director for Sedgwick County Emergency Management said the test has nothing to do with the War in Ukraine but will help make sure the tones are working properly.

“Some people might be trying to connect some dots there,” said Marr. “This is honestly just a test of our system, we’re trying to validate our equipment that it works.”

Again, that test will take place on Monday, May 2, at noon.

