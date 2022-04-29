Advertisement

Severe storms accompanied by heat, wind

Severe weather outlook.
Severe weather outlook.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have exited the area and most of our Friday will be dominated by wind and very warm to hot temperatures. While highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are not record-setting, they are 15 to 20 degrees above average.

A dry line and cold front will sweep across Kansas later today into the night raising the risk of severe weather. Showers and storms, some severe, are likely between 5 pm and 11 pm. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

The wind will stick around on Saturday, but the warmer temperatures will not. However, highs in the lower to middle 70s are near normal for late April. Sunday looks similar to Saturday, minus the wind, before the weather turns unsettled again on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and windy; storms after 5pm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then clearing skies. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 76. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 71. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 74. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 54. High: 70. Morning storms; clearing skies and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
2 juveniles identified in Kansas college water cooler tampering incident
Starting Thursday, Sedgwick County Tag offices will no longer process courtesy registrations...
Sedgwick County Tag Offices procedure changing today
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban
generic
Pilot injured in Hamilton County small plane crash