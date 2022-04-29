Severe storms accompanied by heat, wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have exited the area and most of our Friday will be dominated by wind and very warm to hot temperatures. While highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are not record-setting, they are 15 to 20 degrees above average.

A dry line and cold front will sweep across Kansas later today into the night raising the risk of severe weather. Showers and storms, some severe, are likely between 5 pm and 11 pm. The best chance for large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a tornado will be along and east of I-135.

The wind will stick around on Saturday, but the warmer temperatures will not. However, highs in the lower to middle 70s are near normal for late April. Sunday looks similar to Saturday, minus the wind, before the weather turns unsettled again on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and windy; storms after 5pm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then clearing skies. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 76. Increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 72. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 71. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 74. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 54. High: 70. Morning storms; clearing skies and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.