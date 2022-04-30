Andover man thankful for community after home destroyed by tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Andover many is thankful for his community after a tornado ripped through his neighborhood Friday night.

“It’s just a total loss, total loss,” said Taylor Train, the homeowner.

Train and his family all ran to the basement to take shelter.

Visibly shaken and distraught the next day, as his family picks up what’s left.

“This is tough.”

He says the force of the wind blew open his front door, caved in his garage and tore off his roof, but some of his neighbors are without walls.

“Just pure chaos, just mayhem.”

He’s not sure what comes next, but says he’s thankful for the community helping.

“The support, I can’t even get on my phone without crying because the support from the community, strangers, food, water help.. just overwhelming sense of love and community I’m thankful for the community,” said Train.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.