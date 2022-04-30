Advertisement

Not as windy Sunday, evening storms western Kansas

Highs in the 70s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way to central and eastern Kansas Sunday as scattered storms develop over western Kansas.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Northwest Kansas will be cooler with temperatures in the 30s.

Afternoon highs will rebound into the 70s statewide. The winds will be lighter over central and eastern Kansas, but gusty southeast winds will develop over western Kansas during the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop over far western Kansas during the evening. A few of the storms could be severe with hail and damaging winds.

Storms will begin to weaken later in the night, but more widespread showers and storms will begin to develop statewide late Sunday night with activity continuing into the day Monday. Locally heavy rain will be possible at times.

There will also be another possibility of severe storms Monday afternoon and evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 56

Mon: High: 72 Showers and storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 46 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 49 Showers and storms.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 55 Showers and storms.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

